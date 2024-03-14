JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Exam Dates, Admit Card, and City Intimation Slip Details | Representative Image

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Session 2 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from April 1–15, 2024. The city intimation slips will be announced starting in the third week of March, according to the official website. Three days prior to the exam date, candidates may download their admit cards from the NTA website. The date of the findings' announcement is April 25, 2024.

It will soon be possible for candidates to check their city intimation slips if they have enrolled for the exam.



The Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main 2024) qualifying candidates will have access to the JEE Advanced. The JEE Advanced online registration period will open on April 21, 2024, and end on April 30, 2024.

The JEE Main 2024 session 2 exams will be administered by NTA from April 4 to April 15, 2024. The JEE Main Session 2 admit card 2024 will be released by the authorities around three days prior to the exam day.

How to download?

Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official website.

Select the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam City Slip link from the portal.

Enter your login information.

The city slip for the JEE Main 2024 exam will show up on the screen.

Check out and get the identical

The National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) are among the esteemed institutes to which admission is granted through the JEE Main exam.

IITs provide entry into undergraduate programs leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Masters, or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture through JEE (Advanced). The JEE Advanced 2024 exam is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.