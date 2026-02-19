Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuation At Three Delhi Schools; No Explosives Found | Representational Image (Canva)

New Delhi: At least three schools in Delhi received bomb threats through e-mail on Thursday morning, prompting swift evacuation and search operations by emergency agencies, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"We received information about bomb threat e-mails sent to three schools: CRPF Public School and St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure," the DFS officer said.

Police teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and local administration officials were deployed at the schools soon after the alerts were received, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, school authorities evacuated students and staff from the premises while search operations were carried out. No suspicious object was found during preliminary searches, officials said, adding that detailed sanitisation checks were being conducted across the campuses.

Police said the cyber teams have been alerted and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the e-mails.

"The e-mails are being examined to determine their source and authenticity. We are also verifying whether similar threats were sent to other institutions," a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

