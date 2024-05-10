MH LLB 5 Year CET Date Postponed Once Again To May 30; Check Important Details | representative pic/ Pixabay

Due to a conflict with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 law exam, the Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test cell has again altered the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2024 date. The admission exam has been rescheduled for May 30.

The exam date was been moved to May 22. The exam was postponed by the cell multiple times, first for May 17 and then for May 18. The admission exam was originally set for May 3. Candidates might register through April 15th.



The cell was asked to alter the date by the applicants taking the 5-year LLB exam. The CET test for the five-year LLB course was set for May 22, 2024, at a number of locations both inside and outside the state of Maharashtra. The cell stated in an official notice that "many candidates have requested this office regarding the clash of CUET 2024 Legal Test date with LLB 5 Yrs CET examination on May 22, 2024."

The cell also stated that candidates will receive information via email and SMS about when to download their admit card for the MAH 5-year LLB CET 2024 in "due course."



MH 5-year LLB CET Admit Card

The 5-year LLB program's MH CET Law 2024 admit card is expected to be made available on cetcell.mahacet.org during the fourth week of April 2024. To the exam location, candidates must bring their admit card, two passport-sized pictures, and a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, or passport).

What is MH CET Law Exam?

The term "MH CET Law" refers to the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Law, a state-level entrance test that is administered for admission to 3- and 5-year integrated LLB programmes by the Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra (CET Cell Maharashtra).



The Maharashtra government established CET Cell Maharashtra, also known as the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra State, to administer and run different common entrance examinations (CETs) for admission to professional programmes in the state.