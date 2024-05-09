MH CET Exam Dates Revised For 5-year LLB And Other Courses, Click Here To Know Schedule | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has postponed various exam dates, including MAH AAC CET, MH Nursing CET and MH CET 5-year LLB.

Candidates can check the revised exam scheduled for MH CET exams by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

What is the revised schedule?

The revised schedule is as follows:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for five-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) (MH CET 5-year LLB) exam will now be held on May 22. Previously, the MH CET 5-year LLB exam was scheduled to be held on May 18.

The MH Nursing CET 2024 exam will now be held on May 28. It was earlier scheduled to be held on May 7.

The MAH BHMCT CET (Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test) and M HMCT (Integrated) CET will now be held on May 24. It was previously going to be held on April 13.

The MAH-BA, BSc BEd (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET will now be held on May 24. It was previously scheduled to be held on May 2.

The revised date for MAH- AAC CET is May 12, while the revised dates for both MH-DPN, PHN CET and MPlanning (Integrated) CET are May 25.

The revised date for MAH- B.BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM, MBA (Integrated), MCA (Integrated) CET is May 29.

Revised dates for the following exams are yet to be announced:

The dates for the MAH-PGP-CET, PGO-CET, MSc (A and SLP)-CET, MSc (P and O)-CET were previously going to be held on May 12. The revised dates are yet to be announced.

Additionally, the CET cell has also started the registration process for the Maharashtra Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Integrated Common Entrance Test (MAH-MHMCT Integrated CET) and Maharashtra Master of Planning Integrated Common Entrance Test (MAH MPlanning Integrated CET) 2024.

Eligible candidates should fill out the application from May 9 to May 15 through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

For the latest updates and further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Don't miss out on this chance to register for MHT CET 2024 and take a step closer to your academic goals.