MH CET Law 2024 Exam: Important Dates, and Guidelines

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is fully prepared to organize the MH CET Law 2024 Exam for the 3-year LLB program. Candidates who are preparing for the entrance exam can access all the required information on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org, where they can also download their MH CET Admit Card. The 3-year LLB exam will be held online across 53 cities within Maharashtra and beyond.

Exam Date:

March 12 and March 13, 2024

Exam Timings:

The MH CET Law 2024 Exam will run in two shifts.

The morning session will start at 9 am and concludes at 11 am.

Afternoon shift is slated from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates are strongly advised to arrive at the exam center at least 2 hours before the exam starts to ensure all necessary formalities are completed without a hitch.

Key Guidelines:

Candidates must adhere to the following guidelines as part of the examination process:

It is important to reach the exam location at least two hours prior to the start of the exam.

Remember to bring the MH CET Law 2024 Admit Card and a valid photo ID for verification.

It is mandatory to stay inside the exam hall until the exam is finished; leaving early is not allowed.

It is strictly prohibited to bring items such as mobile phones, earphones, laptops, Bluetooth devices, speakers, textbooks, and notepads into the exam hall.

With these guidelines in mind, candidates can approach the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 Exam confidently, ensuring a smooth and fair examination process for all.