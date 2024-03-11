Global Study Trends: Indian Students Increasingly Relying on Social Media to Study in The US

Zawah Ali |

Indian students have been increasingly utilising social media for their study abroad guidance, especially regarding the courses and career opportunities. Their reliance on social media for such information is quite more compared to traditional sources.

To analyse this practice, The Free Press Journal (FPJ) has been reaching out to Indian social media influencers living abroad whom many Indian students approach for guidance to understand the pattern.

Navigating the application process and University selection

This week, the FPJ focuses on Indian students going to the U.S. for their studies, as the country has been a top destination for those who go out of India for their higher education. The aims, and inquiries of these aspiring students are explained by popular social media influencer Zawah Ali, who is pursuing a Master's in Mental Health Sciences, majoring in counselling, at the University of Memphis, Tennessee.

"Many students nearing graduation or having completed their bachelor's reach out to me," Ali shares. "They often ask about how to begin the application process and choosing the right universities. This involves guidance on factors to consider, like programme offerings, location, and reputation," she added.

Ali told the FPJ that she believes Indian students mostly seek admission in computer science courses like data analysis, cybersecurity, business analytics and IT management. Furthermore, according to her, finance programmes are also significantly sought by Indian students.

Factors influencing city preferences for studying in the U.S

According to Ali, preferences for particular cities are impacted by demographic considerations.

"Most Students either prefer to move to Chicago in Illinois, Houston in Texas or Dallas and cities like NYC where there are a lot of ‘desi’ people as many students like to be around their own community or culture,” Ali told the FPJ.

When asked why are Indian students keen to study in the U.S., Ali said she thinks that the main factors attracting Indian students are the wide variety of courses offered, flexible learning choices, hybrid courses and universities, and numerous job opportunities.

"The weather, people, culture and the pay. I believe the growth factor also plays an important role, people are constantly trying to learn new skills, gain new opportunities and such that there is a desire to be the best in the industry," she highlighted.

Impact beyond Social Media

Zawah's influence extends beyond social media, as she shared instances where students received visas and other assistance after watching her videos.

"I do get messages where people have thanked me for my suggestions and help, a few of them also received their visas! I always feel glad and blessed that I am able to help people through my platform," she told the FPJ.

Speaking of her own journey, Ali highlighted challenges in university selection and securing visa interview slots. However, careful planning and preparation eased the process. "Choosing universities was my biggest challenge. Thankfully, I received acceptances from three out of five applications, allowing me to select the best fit. Securing a visa interview slot was another hurdle. However, the interview itself went smoothly. While challenges exist, early planning and patience are crucial for success," she emphasised.

Key advice

For students embarking on the U.S. application process, Ali offers a piece of practical advice.

"Start at least six months before graduation, allocating time for test preparation, applications, scholarships, interviews, and decision-making," she advised, adding, "Attention to detail and patience can enhance your chances of a successful application."