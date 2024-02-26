Influencing Dreams: A Social Media Influencer Helps Indian Students Pursue Their Italian Dreams | Special Arrangement/ Unsplash

In the era of digital revolution, like everything else, Indian students are turning to social media influencers to seek guidance on foreign education courses. Among these influencers, Meghna Singh, who is a coordinator ambassador at the University of Pisa, Italy, has been a popular one helping students with insights into graduate and post-graduate courses, as well as job opportunities, in Italy.

Singh's impact extends beyond providing information; she recounts numerous instances where her guidance has directly aided students in securing visas and navigating the complexities of relocation.

Her videos serve as comprehensive resources on living in Italy, documentation, and education, earning gratitude from countless students.

"I even interview students after they receive their visas. Many of them also contact me to thank me for the help they have received from my channel. I provide all the information about living in Italy,” Singh told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Singh told the FPJ that she often meets new students who tell her that they have followed her advice and that her videos helped them, highlighting the tangible impacts of her work.

"Mostly about scholarships, studying without IELTS, and students sending me their percentages and asking if they are eligible," Singh told the FPJ when asked about the types of queries she regularly receives.

What courses do Indian students prefer?

According to her, recent queries indicate a high preference among Indian students for courses in data science, medicine and engineering.

When questioned about what type of cities and universities the students from India show interest in, Singh highlighted that while some students may prioritise cities with part-time job opportunities, many prefer universities with lenient admission criteria, such as no percentage requirements, no IELTS and even no application fees.

Why does students choose Italy?

Exploring the reasons behind India's preference for Italy, Singh pointed out scholarships as the primary factor, followed by the quality of education and low tuition fees, echoing queries she has received from students from other countries like Canada, the UK and the US.

According to her, Italy's advantages over other destinations include low tuition fees in public universities and income-based scholarships that cover expenses like accommodation and food, without stringent academic criteria.

Reflecting on her journey, Singh highlighted the challenge of understanding Italian websites and the scarcity of resources for prospective students at the time she applied. However, she emphasised that the application process itself wasn't challenging, as she secured admission without an interview.

"Understanding Italian websites is quite difficult, and at the time I came, there were not many YouTubers helping students. The application process was not challenging because I applied to one university and got admission in that one without an interview," she reminisces.

Read Also Italy Extends Stay For Indian Students By 12 Months After Graduation

Tips to navigate visa process

Offering tips for students navigating the application process, Singh advised them to stay informed about deadlines, read admission or scholarship calls carefully, and remain focused on their goals despite financial constraints. She encouraged them to view the visa application journey as a learning experience, regardless of the outcome.

"Know the process, take care of deadlines, read admission or scholarship calls properly. Keep an eye on upcoming steps, but don’t overthink and go step by step. Keep yourself away from negative information and negative people. In case you don’t have enough funds, don’t give up; try to apply with the funds you have. It’s better to work for your dream than to regret it. Lastly, no matter what the decision of the visa officer will be, the eight/nine months of journey that you have taken will surely teach you something and it’s never a waste," Singh shared as advice for Indian students.