Italy Extends Stay For Indian Students By 12 Months After Graduation | Twitter @SJaishankar

Italy has extended the stay for Indian students by 12 months upon the completion of their degrees in the country. The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has sanctioned the migration and mobility agreement between India and Italy to foster cooperation and facilitate interpersonal connections.

It aims to strengthen personal relationships, ease student mobility, and enhance cooperation on issues related to illegal migration, according to a report from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday.

The Italian visa regime's current provisions, including post-study opportunities, internships, and professional training, will be secured under the Flows Decree, giving India an advantage.

12 months stay for post-study opportunities

Under the Flows Decree, Indian students who finish their studies or training in Italy can now remain for up to 12 months to gain initial work experience. This would help them in gathering initial professional experience, after completing academic/vocational training in Italy.

The contract will be effective for five years, renewing automatically unless it is terminated.

Quota for workers

For workers, the Italian side has reserved a quota of 5000, 6000 and 7000 non seasonal Indian workers for 2023, 2024 and 2025 under the current Flows Decree

Deal signed between foreign ministers

The agreement was signed by Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. The collaboration seeks to enhance personal relationships, promote the mobility of students, skilled workers, business people, and young professionals, and strengthen cooperation on issues related to irregular migration between the two countries.

The deal aims to increase travel between India and Italy, promoting cooperation in different areas.

The Joint Working Group (JWG) will tackle issues related to youth mobility and the hiring of Indian healthcare professionals.

A JWG will oversee the agreement, meeting regularly to review progress and discuss ideas. Its goal is to exchange important information and ensure the agreement is implemented successfully.