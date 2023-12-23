Germany Launches FIT And Profi plus Initiatives For International Students

iStock

In a major development to foster international talent integration, Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research, in partnership with the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), has introduced two innovative initiatives. FIT (Promotion of International Talent for Integration into Studies and the Labour Market) and Profi plus (Academic Adaptation Qualification for the German Labour Market) are set to revolutionize the landscape for foreign students and graduates in Germany.

FIT program: Tailored support for international students

The FIT program emerges as a beacon of support for foreign students. Scheduled to start in spring 2024, FIR, short for “Promotion of International Talent for Integration into Studies and the Labour Market,” aims to fund up to 70 projects in German Universities. Dhanashree Deodhar, Regional Officer of the DAAD, sheds light on the program’s comprehensive approach.

“The FIT program provides tailored support measures for international students during various phases of their studies. This includes preparatory courses, support for successful studies, integration into university and society, and assistance for entry into the workforce. Up to 70 projects will be funded under FIT, with approximately one million euros available per project until 2028," Deodhar explained.

Profi plus: Crafting Academic Excellence for the German Labor Market

Simultaneously, the Profi plus initiative, also known as the "Academic Adaptation Qualification for the German Labour Market," is positioned to support international academics in fine-tuning their qualifications for the German job market. With an emphasis on specialist training, job application coaching, language proficiency, and practical experience, Profi plus sets out to empower foreign graduates. Deodhar elucidated the program's goals.

"Profi plus aims to support international academics in adapting their qualifications to the German labour market. This includes additional specialist training, job application coaching, language and communication training, and practical experience in companies in the respective university region. Up to 25 university projects will be funded under Profi plus, with around 700,000 euros available per project until 2028," Deodhar detailed.

Student Voices: Impact on International education and career paths

The Free Press Journal engaged with current students in Germany to understand the potential impact of these initiatives on their academic and professional journeys.

Navigating the German job market with FIT

Rohit Thukral, pursuing an MSc in Web Engineering at TU Chemnitz, sees the FIT program as a promising solution to the challenges of adapting to the German job market. "The FIT program does sound like a great initiative as it seems to solve the problem of adapting to the German Job market. It can be extremely useful for me as well to prosper better in Germany as we have had not enough support to cope with the studying and career aspects of the country."

Manthan Kohli who is pursuing MSc. Advanced Manufacturing Specialising in Work Design and Sustainability management at TU Chemnitz emphasizes the role of FIT in bridging the knowledge gap. "I believe there is a lack of knowledge that the students possess regarding studying and employability in Germany, and FIT aims to bridge the gap between what students know and what is actually expected from them."

Profi plus: A gateway to the German job market

Thukral draws parallels between Profi plus and preparatory initiatives for students. "This initiative seems very similar to the newly announced Profi plus program, just for the German Job Market. Anyone who wants to come to Germany to work without going through the studying phase again, it looks like a way to go."

Kohli highlights the benefits of Profi plus in adapting qualifications to the German job market. "Not only will it help educate the students and help them to adapt their qualifications with what the job market in Germany requires. There is a vast difference between employment in Germany and India."

Challenges and opportunities

In addressing challenges faced by Indian students in Germany, Thukral points out the paramount importance of learning the German language. "The number one concern I faced/still face while integrating into the German market is the need to learn German."

Kohli sheds light on the intricate application process as a significant challenge. "Recognizing the different needs of every job posted and altering your application is the best chance of getting a job and also integrating into the job market itself."