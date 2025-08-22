 Maxfort School In Dwarka Receives Bomb Threat, Fourth Such Incident In Delhi In Five Days
Maxfort School In Dwarka Receives Bomb Threat, Fourth Such Incident In Delhi In Five Days

Maxfort School in Dwarka, Delhi, was evacuated on Friday morning after receiving a bomb threat via email. This marks the fourth such incident targeting Delhi schools in the past five days.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Panic gripped Maxfort School in Dwarka on Friday morning after the institution received a bomb threat via email, marking the fourth such scare in the national capital within just five days.

The Delhi Fire Service confirmed receiving an alert regarding the threat at approximately 7:05 AM. Following the call, teams from the Delhi Police, including bomb disposal squads and fire tenders, were immediately dispatched to the school to conduct a thorough search of the premises.

All students and staff were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure. Authorities have not confirmed the presence of any suspicious materials so far.

"The building has been evacuated and thorough checking is underway to ensure the safety of the students," an official said, as reported by PTI.

Following a thorough investigation by the police and bomb squad, the school was declared safe and classes resumed, as reported by IANS.

6 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats: Students Evacuated, Search Underway
In a disturbing trend this week, multiple schools across Delhi have been targeted with bomb threats sent via email.

On Monday, as many as 32 schools received such threats, all of which were later declared hoaxes by authorities. The wave of threats intensified on Wednesday, when nearly 50 more schools across the capital were hit with similar emails, prompting evacuations and emergency responses. These too were later confirmed to be false alarms.

The situation escalated again on Thursday, with at least six more schools, including Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, BGS International School, Rao Man Singh School, Convent School, Maxfort School, and Indraprastha International School in Dwarka, reporting bomb threats. Police and bomb disposal units conducted searches, but no suspicious items were found.

