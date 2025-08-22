 UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 Begins Today; Check Exam Day Guidelines
UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 Begins Today; Check Exam Day Guidelines

The UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2025 began today and will be held over five days in two shifts. Strict guidelines are in place, including mandatory ID checks and a complete ban on electronic devices. Candidates are advised to follow all rules and manage time wisely during the exam.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 | Image: Canva

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2025 today, with thousands of candidates appearing at various centres across the country. The examination is scheduled to be held on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31 in two shifts, morning (9:00 AM - 12:00 PM) and afternoon (2:30 PM - 5:30 PM).

Candidates are required to bring a printed copy of their e-Admit Card along with an original photo ID for each session. Entry gates will close 30 minutes before the exam begins, and no late entries will be allowed under any circumstances.

Aspirants are advised to thoroughly go through the question paper when it is received and make a list of questions that are easier to try and attempt.

Electronic Devices Strictly Banned

In an effort to curb cheating and maintain examination integrity, the Commission has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance approach towards electronic devices. Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth, cameras, and digital storage devices of any sort, whether switched on or not, are not allowed within the exam hall. Ignoring these rules could result in immediate disqualification as well as prohibition from future UPSC exams.

Candidates should keep in mind that there will be no storage facility available at the exam centres, leaving the candidates themselves with full responsibility for their personal belongings.

article-image

What Candidates Can Carry

Only the necessary things can be brought inside the hall: Admit Card, valid photo ID, pens (black ballpoint ones are preferred), pencils, and self-photographs if needed. Non-programmable scientific calculators are allowed by the candidates, but programmable ones are still prohibited. Analog simple wristwatches can wear candidate, but digital or gadget-wearing ones are absolutely not allowed.

Transparent water bottles are permitted, but no food products or other drinks can be taken inside the premises.

