 SSC Reschedules Phase-13 Exam For 59,500 Candidates; City Details Released, Admit Cards From August 26
The SSC has rescheduled the Phase-13 Selection Posts Exam 2025 for around 59,500 candidates, now set for August 29. City details are available from August 22, and admit cards can be downloaded from August 26 via the official SSC portal. The decision follows a technical review of earlier exam sessions to ensure fairness.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the Selection Posts (Phase-13) Exam 2025 for almost 59,500 candidates. The rescheduled exam will be held on August 29, after a thorough technical examination of the previous test sessions. The candidates can check if their examination has been rescheduled by logging in to their candidate portal at ssc.gov.in. Additionally, notifications are being separately sent over email and SMS by the respective regional offices.

"In terms of the Important Notice No. EC 01/07/2025- EC dated 08.08.2025 regarding SSC 2025 Examinations, the Commission has decided to provide another opportunity to approximately 59,500 candidates based on the analysis of logs of all shifts of Selection Posts/Phase-XIII Examination-2025, by rescheduling their exam on 29.08.2025," reads the notification.

According to the official notification, examination city details for candidates affected by the technical glitch have been uploaded on the SSC website from August 22, and admit cards are downloadable from August 26 onwards.

The re-exam decision follows the Commission conducting a thorough log analysis of all shifts of previous test sessions under Phase-13. The action is taken to ensure fairness and uphold the integrity of the recruitment process.

Challenge Window After Exam

The rescheduling exam question challenge process will only be initiated after the test on August 29 is over. The Commission had previously announced that it would first carry out a comprehensive test of the stability and preparedness of the examination platform before going ahead with the new date.

The SSC's computer-based test (CBE) under Phase-13 is a part of its initiative to recruit for several posts in central government departments.

