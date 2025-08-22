 AP DSC Merit List 2025 Released Today For 16,347 Teaching Posts At apdsc.apcfss.in; Here’s How To Check
AP DSC Merit List 2025 Released Today For 16,347 Teaching Posts At apdsc.apcfss.in; Here's How To Check

AP DSC Merit List 2025 Released Today For 16,347 Teaching Posts At apdsc.apcfss.in; Here’s How To Check

The Andhra Pradesh DSC Merit List 2025 has been released today, August 21, at apdsc.apcfss.in for 16,347 teaching posts. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to interviews and document verification.

AP DSC Merit List 2025 |

AP DSC Merit List 2025: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) will release the AP DSC Merit List 2025 today, 21 August 2025, on its official website apdsc.apcfss.in. The merit list is currently being released to shortlist applicants for teaching positions throughout the state, even though the results and scorecards were previously made public.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Post

The merit list will include candidates selected for various teaching and administrative positions under the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education, such as:
- Principals
- Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)
- Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)
- Physical Directors (PD) in AP Model and Residential Schools
- School Assistants (Languages and Non-Languages)
- Physical Education Teachers (PET)
- Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs)

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 16,347 teaching posts

Post-wise vacancies:
- School Assistants (SA) – 7,725
- Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) – 6,371
- Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) – 1,781
- Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) – 286
- Physical Education Teachers (PET) – 132
- Principals – 52

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Steps to check the result

To view and download the merit list, candidates can take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to apdsc.apcfss.in, the official AP DSC website.

Step 2: Select the link for the Merit List/Result 2025.

Step 3: Type in your captcha code, password, and username.

Step 4: You can view and download the district-by-district merit list after logging in.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Selection process

Merit list prepared using a weightage system:
- 80% weightage – Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT)
- 20% weightage – AP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will be called for:
- Personal interview
- Document verification

Final selection will be based on the outcome of these stages.

