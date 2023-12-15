Germany Slashes Visa Waiting Time To 5 Days, Cheers For Indian Students

iStock

In a positive development, Germany has substantially decreased the waiting period for visa appointments, providing a boost to aspiring Indian students looking to pursue education in the country. The waiting time for visas to Germany has been slashed to a maximum of just five days, said Philipp Ackermann, Germany's Ambassador to India.

Ackermann expressed satisfaction with the improved service, noting that visas would now be processed more swiftly than ever before.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the visa issue between the two countries, Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India says, "We have in the last couple of weeks and months improved the visa service as such, that basically, your waiting time for an appointment is between two days and five… pic.twitter.com/GtqZlwxIlE — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

How aspiring candidates reacted to this news?

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) reached out to prospective students, to gauge their reactions to the recent change.

Aman V, who aspires to pursue a Master's in Finance degree appreciated the efficiency in the visa process. The quicker delivery time will help him manage his time better between his current work and the transition to Germany, he said.

Yash Jha, a student at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Jr. College, Thane, highlighted the crucial role visa approval plays in commencing the journey abroad, appreciating Germany's progressive approach in contrast to other countries tightening visa rules.

Saurabh Mane, who completed his B.E. in Aeronautical Engineering in Mumbai, sees the reduced waiting time as a boon for those planning university applications.

Students who are currently in Germany said the experience during their visa process was different.

Rohit Thukral, who is currently pursuing an MSc degree in Web Engineering at TU Chemnitz in Germany said that though the visa process was mostly smooth, he had heard of difficulties faced by many aspirants, especially those waiting for months in cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

Thukral praised the recent reduction in waiting periods, anticipating an influx of Indian students benefiting from a streamlined process, reducing the risk of missing university admissions due to misaligned visa dates.