TS EDCET 2024 Application Ends Today, Apply At edcet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the application process without a late fee for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2024 today, on May 10, 2024.

Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can register by visiting the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the exam is May 13, 2024, with a late fee of 250 rupees.

Applicants have to submit the application fee first and follow it by entering their payment reference ID, qualifying examination hall ticket number, mobile number, and date of birth before they proceed to fill out the form.

As per the official schedule, the exam will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University on May 23, 2024.

How to apply?

Candidates can follow the given steps to fill out the online application form.

Step 1: Go to the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the Application section, and click on Application Fee Payment.

Step 3: Submit the required information and make the payment.

Step 4: Click on Fill Application Form and submit your credentials.

Step 5: Click on Proceed to Fill Application and enter all the details.

Step 6: Upload your signature and photo in required format.

Step 7: Click on Submit and Confirm.

Step 8: Download form and save a hard copy for future reference.

Application Fees

TS EDCET 2024 application fee payment is compulsory for candidates for their successful application. Candidates can check the following pointers to learn more:

Candidates belonging to unreserved (UR), and other backward class (OBC) categories have to pay an application fee of Rs. 750.

Candidates from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and persons with disability (PwD) categories have to pay Rs. 500.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can apply for the TS EDCET 2024 exam only if they meet the eligibility criteria. Below are more details:

Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognized institution with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and BC categories should have scored at least 40 percent aggregate marks in their undergraduate degree program.

Candidates should be at least 19 years of age as of July 1, 2024.

There is no upper age limit to apply for the exam.