RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 To Be Released Soon On rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Steps To Download

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will shortly be made public on the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) official website. Candidates who took the graduate recruitment exam in 2025 will be able to view their results on the official website of their local RRB as soon as the results are made public by the RRB.

Through this recruitment campaign, the Railway Recruitment Board hoped to fill 3445 UG-level positions and 8113 graduate-level positions. Approximately 59 lakh applicants applied for the graduate-level position and took the test, according to many reports. The date and time of the results have not yet been disclosed by the RRB Board.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Steps to download

Step 1: Students need to go to the official regional website or the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the RRB NTPC UG Result link that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: To log in, a new page will open on your screen.

Step 4: Correctly enter the necessary information, such as your date of birth and registration number, and then submit it.

Step 5: Your result will show up on your screen following submission.

Step 6: Verify each response, then save it for later use.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Selection process

Stage 1: CBT 1 – Computer-Based Test (Preliminary).

Stage 2: CBT 2 – Computer-Based Test (Mains).

Stage 3: Skill Test/Aptitude Test – Depending on the post applied for.

Stage 4: Document Verification – Final verification of eligibility and documents.

Note: Candidates must clear all stages to qualify for the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: What's next?

The tentative date for the second stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) has also been posted on the Railway Recruitment Boards' (RRBs') website. Candidates may take the Computer Based Test 2 if they are selected for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) positions under CEN 05/2024. Students that make it through the second round will be invited to the next stage.