UPSC ESE 2025: Personality Test (Interview) Timetable Released; Check Details Here

UPSC ESE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the interview timetable for the Engineering Services Examination 2025. According to the notification, the interview will take place between October 13 and November 19 in two shifts: 9.00 a.m. and 1.00 p.m. A total of 1376 applicants have been selected for the interview round. The recruitment drive intends to fill 457 openings.

The official notice reads, “The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 1376 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.”

Read the official notice here

UPSC ESE personality test e-summon letters will include the applicant's name, roll number, interview date, time, centre address, and other details.

How to download the ESE 2025 interview call letter?

To download the call letter, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ESE 2025 interview call letter 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, log in to the account using the credentials.

Step 4: Download the call letter and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Travel expenses reimbursed

Aspirants presenting for interviews will be reimbursed for their travel expenses, which will be limited to the Second/Sleeper class train price (Mail Express). If applicants travel by any other mode/class, they will be dealt with in accordance with S.R.-132 and the Commission's instructions, which are available on the Commission's website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE 2025: Guidelines

Aspirants must bring their admit cards to the exam centre; otherwise, they will not be permitted to attend. Along with the hall ticket, the candidates should carry their Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID card, and other legal papers.

Aspirants should not bring any electronic devices such as cell phones, smartwatches, calculators, geometry sets, pencil boxes, or details.