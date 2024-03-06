TS EdCET 2024 Registration Begins At edcet.tsche.ac.in

Unsplash (Representational Pic)

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has officially started the registration process for TS EdCET 2024, beginning on March 6, 2024. Candidates who wants to apply in the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can now access the registration link directly through the official website of TS EdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Key Dates and Fees:

Registration Start Date: March 6, 2024

Deadline without Late Fee: May 6, 2024

Deadline with Late Fee: May 13, 2024

Correction Window: May 13 - May 15, 2024

Admit Card Release: May 20, 2024

Examination Date and Time:

May 23, 2024

First Shift: 10 am - 12 noon

Second Shift: 2 pm - 4 pm

Application Fees:

₹750/- for candidates falling under the general category.

₹550/- for SC/ST/PH candidates.

How to Register:

Visit to edcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website of TS EdCET.

Locate and click on the TS EdCET 2024 registration link displayed on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must enter the required information accurately.

Fill out the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fees.

After filling the form, submit it and download the confirmation page.

Ensure to retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For further information and updates regarding TS EdCET 2024, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of TS EdCET.

