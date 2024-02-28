MAH MBA/MMS CET 2024 Exam Dates Revised: Check New Schedule and Admit Card Details

MAH MBA Admission 2023 | MAH CET Cell

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has made changes to the schedule of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024 for MBA/MMS programs. As per the official announcement, the MAH MBA CET exam is now scheduled for March 9, 10, and 11, 2024. Initially, the MBA CET 2024 exam was set for March 9 and 10.

This decision to alter the exam dates stems from the considerable number of applications received for the MAH MBA CET 2024 exam. Consequently, the exam authority has extended the exam until March 11, 2024.

A notice from the Maharashtra State CET Cell states, "In view of the increased number of candidates who have applied for the said Common Entrance Test, all concerned candidates and parents should note that the MBA/MMS CET 2024 Common Entrance Test will be conducted on March 9, 10, and 11, 2024, at examination centers outside Maharashtra and within Maharashtra."

Anticipated soon is the release of the MAH MBA CET admit card 2024. Candidates who have registered for the entrance test can obtain the MAH CET MBA 2024 admit card via the official website, mahacet.org. To access the hall tickets, candidates will need to utilize their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth.

Official Notice Here

Here's a guide on how to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website, mahacet.org.

2. Click on the link indicating "MBA/MMS admit card 2024."

3. Log in using your registration ID and password.

4. The admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Download and keep a copy for future reference.

The MAH MBA CET admit card 2024 will contain essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, signature, photograph, exam date and slot, reporting time, exam center venue, and exam day guidelines. It's crucial to note that the MAH CET MBA hall ticket 2024 is mandatory for the examination day. Candidates must ensure they carry their admit cards, as they will not be permitted to take the entrance test without them.