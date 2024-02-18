School Of Business: Here Are The Top Institutions For MBA Across The Globe

Representative Image | FPJ Library

Business as a discipline is an expansive realm, and the academic paradigm that acts as the ramp for many budding business professionals and what they have to offer is only growing in pertinence. An MBA (Master of Business Administration) degree and its power to placate in today's day is unmatched. In the international academic scene, when its comes to general academics American and European institutions often top the chart, it is no different in this case either.

In a report, ranking the top business schools around the world for MBA, coveted business news network, the Financial Times has enlisted the top institutes for 2024.

From Elon Musk to Roshni Nadar, the brightest come from these schools

Wharton School University of Pennsylvania |

At the pole position, we have the famous Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, Wharton has been a major forces in the circle, as over the years, it has churned out many the bright minds, that have created headlines, including Elon Musk and Peter Lynch.

INSEAD |

Wharton is followed by INSEAD, a multi-campus institution based out of France, Europe. INSEAD boasts of sending many into the stratosphere of business, including former Infosys CEO, Salil Parekh.

Columbia School of Business |

The French-institution is followed by Columbia School of Business, once again in the USA. Columbia is known for excelling in other avenues, including journalism. The business school has cut its own niche, producing stalwarts like James Patrick Gorman, executive chairman of Morgan Stanley.

SDA Bocconi School of Management |

In the mix, we have an Italian school following Columbia, SDA Bocconi School of Management. This school boasts of an alumni strength of over 21,000.

Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University |

On the fifth spot comes Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, an Illinois-based business school. HCL chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra is an alumni of this very school.

Other renowned names follow the aforementioned. The much-venerated Chicago Booth School is positioned at the 10th spot.

Indian School Business, Hyderabad |

In the Indian context, The Indian School Business, Hyderabad, takes the 31st position. As many as 661 students graduated from this Indian school in the recently concluded academic year.