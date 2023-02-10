Bhopal: MBBS students disappointed as Centre denies extending NEET date

About 1,500 MBBS students in MP are appearing in NEET PG medical examination. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MBBS students have expressed displeasure after Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHW) denied extending the date for NEET. Union minister for health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya refused to extend examination date in Parliament on Friday.

Examination date is March 5 while cut-off date has been extended till August 11. About 1,500 MBBS students in MP are appearing in NEET PG medical examination.

The MBBS students will get hardly 20 days for preparations. Secondly, counseling will begin after August 11 (cut-off date) as documents will not be available before that date. So MoHW has scope for extension, doctors said.

Earlier, MBBS students demanded extension of cut -off date, which was June 30 as their internship was completed on July 25.

Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students in 5 states, including Madhya Pradesh who were ineligible for NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship to August 11, 2023. NEET PG 2023 registration window is open till February 12 to complete the registration process.

JUDA (UG) general secretary Dr Akash Soni said, “Even after extension of cut–off date to August 11, documents will be available after August 11 for counselling. Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya refused to extend examination date in Parliament. So, now we have hardly 20 days to prepare for NEET PG examination.”

