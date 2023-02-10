e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWATCH: NEET PG not posponed; Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirms in parliament

WATCH: NEET PG not posponed; Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirms in parliament

This comes after a group of doctors including NEET-PG aspirants, protested on Jantar Mantar Road demanding the government postpone the medical entrance exam on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate or NEET PG 2023 examination will be held on March 5 as scheduled confirmed Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, in the Lok Sabha on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Read Also
NEET PG 2023: Candidates gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demand postponement of March exam
article-image

While responding to a question posed by Gaurav Gogoi, a Congress member, the health minister stated that NEET PG has been scheduled for March 5 and the exam date was announced five months ago. "The students who plan to take the entrance exam are already preparing for it," said Mandaviya.

According to the minister, it is critical to hold the entrance exam on time.

This comes after a group of doctors including NEET-PG aspirants, protested on Jantar Mantar Road demanding the government postpone the medical entrance exam on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Mandaviya also stated that the ministry has extended the deadline for NEET-PG aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship from June 30 to August 11, allowing 13,000 more students to be eligible for the entrance test.

Read Also
IMA writes to Health Ministry on postponement of NEET PG exam; here's why
article-image

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: NEET PG not posponed; Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirms in parliament

WATCH: NEET PG not posponed; Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirms in parliament

Maharashtra lifts ban on teacher recruitment for minority schools, as large vacancies persist

Maharashtra lifts ban on teacher recruitment for minority schools, as large vacancies persist

UK student uses ChatGPT to write essay in 20 minutes, passes test at 'Russell Group' university

UK student uses ChatGPT to write essay in 20 minutes, passes test at 'Russell Group' university

Two Chairs at IIT-Gandhinagar to broad-base knowledge pool

Two Chairs at IIT-Gandhinagar to broad-base knowledge pool

IMA writes to Health Ministry on postponement of NEET PG exam; here's why

IMA writes to Health Ministry on postponement of NEET PG exam; here's why