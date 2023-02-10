WATCH: NEET PG not posponed; Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirms in parliament

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate or NEET PG 2023 examination will be held on March 5 as scheduled confirmed Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, in the Lok Sabha on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While responding to a question posed by Gaurav Gogoi, a Congress member, the health minister stated that NEET PG has been scheduled for March 5 and the exam date was announced five months ago. "The students who plan to take the entrance exam are already preparing for it," said Mandaviya.

According to the minister, it is critical to hold the entrance exam on time.

This comes after a group of doctors including NEET-PG aspirants, protested on Jantar Mantar Road demanding the government postpone the medical entrance exam on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Mandaviya also stated that the ministry has extended the deadline for NEET-PG aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship from June 30 to August 11, allowing 13,000 more students to be eligible for the entrance test.