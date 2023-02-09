IMA writes to Health Ministry on postponement of NEET PG exam; here's why

Representational image | FP NEWS SERVICE

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Union Health Ministry for the postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) - PG exam by 2 to 3 months.

A team of junior resident doctors has approached the Mansukh Mandviya- led Ministry regarding the postponement of the March 5 exam to the last week of May or the first week of June 2023.

The Union Health Ministry has already extended the MBBS internship deadline from June 30, 2023, to August 11, 2023. This came after NEET PG candidates and resident doctors protested at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

Candidates have been pushing for reducing the gap between results being declared and the counselling process.

"The purpose of conducting the exam in March was to bring the academic year back to normalcy. But the academic year cannot be started before September 2023 as per the present schedule," said the letter by IMA.

Here's the full letter:

