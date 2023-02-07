NEET PG 2023: Candidates gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demand postponement of March exam

NEET PG aspirants protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar | Twitter/@dr_rakeshbagdi

New Delhi: National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG applicants from cities across India are protesting at New Delhi’s Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, while demanding a postponement of the exam, which has been scheduled for March 5.

The candidates have been requesting the postponement of the exam by two to three weeks in order to close the gap between the result announcement and counseling procedure, with the latter set to be announced around March 31 with the former in July 2023.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) which has been heading the protests, has also called for the suspension of OPD services.

FAIMA went ahead with the protests at Jantar Mantar after failing to find success in their constant demands to the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya.

The demands for postponement have been raised by resident doctor associations and students for the past four weeks after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared that the NEET PG examination will be held on March 5.

On the other hand, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has also asked for an extension of the MBBS internship cut-off date.

NBEMS extended the cut-off date to June 30, 2023, from the earlier date of March 31.

