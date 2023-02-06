NEET 2023: Application form to be available soon at neet.nta.nic.in; here are the documents required

Representative Image | ANI

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the application form 2023 soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The testing body is set to conduct the NEET UG examination, India's biggest medical entrance test, on May 7th.

In 2022, since the NEET UG examination was on July 17, the registration for the same began on April 6, 2022. This follows the pattern of NEET exams, wherein the application form is released three months before the examination.

Though reports suggest that NTA is set to release the application form this month, February 2023, they haven't announced the date yet.

Here are the documents required for NEET 2023 registration:

List of NEET documents |

All the latest updates, news, and information will be available on the official websites for NEET examination - nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in