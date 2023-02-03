e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: NEET aspirant shockingly falls from 6th floor of unmaintained hostel building in Kota, dies

Around midnight, when some students were going back to their hostel rooms, one of the boys lost his balance and brutally fell from the 6th floor due to a fragile grill.

Friday, February 03, 2023
Kota: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal died after falling from the sixth floor of his hostel building in the Jawahar Nagar area here, police said on Friday.

It is suspected that Ishanshu Bhattacharya lost his balance and fell on the aluminium railing of a balcony which couldn't take his weight and broke, Circle Officer Amar Singh said.

He fell from the sixth floor of the building and died on the spot, the officer said, adding that he was declared brought dead by a hospital.

Bhattacharya, a resident of Dhupguri in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district came to Kota in August last year and was preparing for medical entrance exam NEET.

The circle officer said, Bhattacharya along with three of his hostel mates was talking in the balcony on the building's sixth floor.

Around midnight, when they were going back to their rooms, it is suspected that Bhattacharya lost his balance and fell.

The victim's body has been sent to the mortuary of MBS hospital for postmortem, which will be conducted after his family members arrive, he said.

Similar incident was recorded in Maharashtra

In a similar incident on January 29, a 17-year-old JEE Mains aspirant from Maharashtra who was preparing for the entrance test in Kota sustained critical injuries after he allegedly fell from the balcony on first floor of his hostel building. The injured student is still in critical condition and undergoing treatment in a city's private hospital.

