e-Paper Get App
HomeViralON CAMERA: Indian-origin man collapses while playing badminton in Muscat, dies of heart attack; shocking video surfaces

ON CAMERA: Indian-origin man collapses while playing badminton in Muscat, dies of heart attack; shocking video surfaces

A chilling video showing a man suddenly collapsing on the badminton court while playing enthusiastically has surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the man suffered heart attack during the game and died of it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Indian-origin man collapses while playing badminton in Muscat, dies of heart attack; shocking video surfaces | Twitter: Narendra Nath Mishra
Follow us on

Muscat (Oman): A man who was energetically involved in a game of badminton allegedly passed away after he suddenly collapsed at the sports court. The shocking video showing a man suddenly falling down during a badminton match has gone viral on social media. The footage was shared by a journalist named Narendra Nath Mishra on Twitter, the claim made in the tweet suggested that the Indian-origin man died of a heart attack. Video below:

Read Also
CTV news reporter Jessica Robb appears to go into medical distress & collapse on LIVE TV, watch...
article-image

The video was tweeted with the caption (translated from Hindi), "The trend of sudden death is not only in India. Indian-origin man dies of heart attack while playing on court in Muscat (sic)."

The man can be seen dressed in his sportswear and smashing the shuttlecock as it came to his court. In midst of his energetic play, within seconds into the video, he suddenly collpases due to a heart attack.

In the past, the internet has seem several such shocking visuals of sudden death that were captured on camera. Be it artistes performing on a stage or ordinary people enjoying some dance moves at a family function, or a gym trainer resting on a chair, videos of their sudden death shocked netizens and raised health concerns.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: 60-year-old woman dies due to heart attack while dancing on stage at wedding sangeet in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Indian-origin man collapses while playing badminton in Muscat, dies of heart attack;...

ON CAMERA: Indian-origin man collapses while playing badminton in Muscat, dies of heart attack;...

Watch: Chinese student in Russia receives military draft in mailbox; here's what happened next

Watch: Chinese student in Russia receives military draft in mailbox; here's what happened next

IN PICS: Londoners stripped down to underpants on No Trousers tube ride 2023

IN PICS: Londoners stripped down to underpants on No Trousers tube ride 2023

WATCH: London celebrates 'No Pants Day,' people ditch bottoms and commute in underwear

WATCH: London celebrates 'No Pants Day,' people ditch bottoms and commute in underwear

Viral Video: Cheetah covers up to 22 feet per stride reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour,...

Viral Video: Cheetah covers up to 22 feet per stride reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour,...