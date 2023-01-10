ON CAMERA: Indian-origin man collapses while playing badminton in Muscat, dies of heart attack; shocking video surfaces | Twitter: Narendra Nath Mishra

Muscat (Oman): A man who was energetically involved in a game of badminton allegedly passed away after he suddenly collapsed at the sports court. The shocking video showing a man suddenly falling down during a badminton match has gone viral on social media. The footage was shared by a journalist named Narendra Nath Mishra on Twitter, the claim made in the tweet suggested that the Indian-origin man died of a heart attack. Video below:

The video was tweeted with the caption (translated from Hindi), "The trend of sudden death is not only in India. Indian-origin man dies of heart attack while playing on court in Muscat (sic)."

The man can be seen dressed in his sportswear and smashing the shuttlecock as it came to his court. In midst of his energetic play, within seconds into the video, he suddenly collpases due to a heart attack.

In the past, the internet has seem several such shocking visuals of sudden death that were captured on camera. Be it artistes performing on a stage or ordinary people enjoying some dance moves at a family function, or a gym trainer resting on a chair, videos of their sudden death shocked netizens and raised health concerns.