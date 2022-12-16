ON CAMERA: 60-year-old woman dies due to heart attack while dancing on stage at wedding sangeet in MP's Seoni

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman died due to a heart attack on Wednesday while dancing at the wedding sangeet in Bakhari village of Seoni. The woman suddenly fell on the floor while dancing. A video of this incident is going viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The lady, Yashoda Sahu is a resident of Bhimgarh. When people saw the woman falling on the floor, she was immediately rushed to the District hospital Seoni. There the woman was declared dead by the doctors.

Notably, the lady was a sister of the bride’s grandfather who was called to dance on the stage along with the other three sisters.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Search for elusive tiger continues in Seoni