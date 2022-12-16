ON CAMERA: 60-year-old woman dies due to heart attack while dancing on stage at wedding sangeet in MP's Seoni

e-Paper Get App
The lady was a sister of the bride’s grandfather who was called to dance on the stage along with the other three sisters

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman died due to a heart attack on Wednesday while dancing at the wedding sangeet in Bakhari village of Seoni. The woman suddenly fell on the floor while dancing. A video of this incident is going viral.

The lady, Yashoda Sahu is a resident of Bhimgarh. When people saw the woman falling on the floor, she was immediately rushed to the District hospital Seoni. There the woman was declared dead by the doctors.

Notably, the lady was a sister of the bride’s grandfather who was called to dance on the stage along with the other three sisters.

