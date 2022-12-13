Madhya Pradesh: Search for elusive tiger continues in Seoni

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): The search operation to locate the tiger, which killed a villager and injured two others on Saturday evening, is still underway in the jungles of Gondegaon village in Seoni. The earlier search operation was carried out with the help of three elephants and after seeing no success in the search operation two more elephants have been called from Pench Tiger Reserve.

Till the filing of the story, the tiger was yet to be caught. In the meantime, forest officials in a search operation have found the pug marks of the tiger. The pug marks suggest that the tiger had moved toward Pench Tiger Reserve. Then also, forest officials are in no mood to take any kind of risk to ensure the safety of villagers. They are still carrying out combing exercises and urging villagers to remain safe and not to venture out of their homes during night hours. Villagers have been asked to go towards their fields by making a loud noise. Forest officials have asked villagers that if any one of them sees any evidence of tiger presence, they should immediately inform forest team members.

Notably, on Saturday evening, a tiger killed a villager of Gondegaon village. It also injured two others who tried to rescue the victim. On Sunday morning, forest officials went to rescue the tiger but they faced an angry mob of villagers. The mob not only attacked the forest officials but also damaged six vehicles.

