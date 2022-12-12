Bhopal: Cyclone Mandous to cause more rain in next 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh

Representative Pic | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain occurred in many parts of the state and weather remained cloudy on Monday as cyclone Mandous continued to feed moisture to central parts of India including Madhya Pradesh.

Senior meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “Light to moderate rain is likely to occur over Betul. Light rain is expected in Bhopal, Chhindwara (Pench), Seoni, Mandla, Jabalpur (Bhedaghat), Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori and Anuppur in next 24 hours.”

Temperature continued to increase in last two days. On Monday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 17.7 degrees Celsius, which rose by 3.8 degrees.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 5.7 degrees.

Pachmarhi recorded maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius while it recorded minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 8 degrees.

Umaria recorded rise of 7.4 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 14.4 degrees Celsius. Narmadapuram recorded 20.3 degrees Celsius after rise of 4.7 degrees.

..........

Night temp on Dec 11, 2022

Cities Degrees Celsius

Nowgaon 9.5

Datia 9.6

Gwalior 9.6

Khajuraho 11.5

Pachmarhi 17.2

Jabalpur 17.2

Indore 19.2

Narmadapuram 20.3

Good for crops

State Bharatiya Kisan Sangh president Kamal Singh Anjana said, “Rain is good for rabi crops. It will increase yield and improve quality of crops.” Farmer Kedar Sirohi said rain was good for rabi crops, be it wheat, mustard, gram.