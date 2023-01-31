Kota: 22-year-old NEET aspirant hangs self in hostel room

e-Paper Get App
According to the handwritten notes recovered from Singh’s room, he was disturbed. He had written on spiritualism, depression, and gods and goddesses said circle officer DSP Shankar Lal.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
The deceased was identified as Ranjeet Singh (22), a resident of Rajrooppur village in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. | Representational Image
Kota: A 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room under the Kunhari police station area here, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ranjeet Singh (22), a resident of Rajrooppur village in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. According to police, he arrived in Kota and enrolled himself at a coaching institute in August, last year.

According to a 4 to 5 pages of handwritten note recovered from Singh’s room, he was disturbed, circle officer of the area DSP Shankar Lal said.

He had written on spiritualism, depression and gods and goddesses, he added.

While talking with Singh over a call on Sunday, his family had got a hint of their son’s condition. They had even left for Kota to meet him. However, by the time they reached the hostel, Singh had ended his life, Lal said.

He was also skipping classes since mid-December last year, the CO said. The body was handed over to the father after postmortem later in the evening and further investigation into the matter is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

