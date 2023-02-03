Shocking video! Car dramatically drags bike for more than 3 kms in a road rage stunt in Gurugram, leaves two-wheeler in sparks | Twitter

Gurugram: A video of a car dragging a motorcycle in Sector 65 of Gurugram amid sparks flying has gone viral on social media. The incident is reported to have occurred on Wednesday night when the car hit the motorcycle parked along the road.

After the video went viral, the police arrested the man for the road rage incident that saw the speeding car dramatically dragging the bike speeding for more than three kilometres. The four-wheeler ignored attempts by commuters trying to stop his vehicle, the Gurugram Police told PTI.

(The video contains disturbing visuals) WATCH:

The motorcycle owner, a bouncer by profession, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm when he was returning to home from duty. He said that he had a narrow escape since he was standing near his motorcycle at the time of the incident. The driver of the car fled leaving his vehicle.

Based on the complaint of the motorcyclist, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 65 police station.

"We have arrested the accused identified as Sushant Mehta, a resident of Faridabad, and impounded his car. The accused works with a private firm in Sector 63," said Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

(With PTI inputs)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)