Gurugram shocker! Man thrashes woman with helmet on road after she refuses to ride his bike; watch video

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Gurugram shocker! Man thrashes woman with helmet on road after she refuses to ride his bike
In shocking CCTV footage which surfaced today a man was seen hitting a woman with his helmet after she refused to ride on his bike in Haryana's Gurugram.

The video shows a man and woman talking and suddenly man hits the woman with his helmet. While she tries to fight, he overpowers her. 

article-image

As per the information shared by Gurugram Police, a man named Kamal beat up a woman living in the neighbourhood with a helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike.

The police also informed that the woman was severely injured and was rushed to a hospital. 

An FIR has also been filed under various sections of IPC and the probe is underway. 

article-image

