Gurugram shocker! Man thrashes woman with helmet on road after she refuses to ride his bike; watch video | Screengrab

In shocking CCTV footage which surfaced today a man was seen hitting a woman with his helmet after she refused to ride on his bike in Haryana's Gurugram.

The video shows a man and woman talking and suddenly man hits the woman with his helmet. While she tries to fight, he overpowers her.

#WATCH | Haryana: CCTV footage of a man named Kamal hitting a woman with his helmet after she refused to ride on his bike. pic.twitter.com/Az3MWRKKWo — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

As per the information shared by Gurugram Police, a man named Kamal beat up a woman living in the neighbourhood with a helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike.

The police also informed that the woman was severely injured and was rushed to a hospital.

An FIR has also been filed under various sections of IPC and the probe is underway.

