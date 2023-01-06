Gurugram shocker! Man thrashes woman with helmet on road after she refuses to ride his bike; watch video

In shocking CCTV footage which surfaced today a man was seen hitting a woman with his helmet after she refused to ride on his bike in Haryana's Gurugram.
The video shows a man and woman talking and suddenly man hits the woman with his helmet. While she tries to fight, he overpowers her.
As per the information shared by Gurugram Police, a man named Kamal beat up a woman living in the neighbourhood with a helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike.
The police also informed that the woman was severely injured and was rushed to a hospital.
An FIR has also been filed under various sections of IPC and the probe is underway.
