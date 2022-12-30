ON CAMERA: Drunk man gets beaten up with slippers for misbehaving with woman in Karnataka | Twitter

A video claiming to be from Dharwad, Karnataka has surfaced on social media and shows a man getting beaten up for creating a ruckus in a market area. In the video, we can hear locals alleging that the man (in an inebriated state) misbehaved and asked a woman for her contact number.

The video was shared by a journalist on Twitter who reported the incident to have occurred at Subash road, Dharwad. He was caught by the people around and then kicked and beaten up with slippers for his inappropriate behaviour. The footage has gone viral on social media.

A man in an inebriated state was misbehaving with women in #Dharward. He was going on asking mobile phone numbers of women. He was beaten with slippers. Incident happened at Subhas road. pic.twitter.com/9WlGplQvjL — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 30, 2022