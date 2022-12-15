UP: Wedding called off after bride finds groom drunk, says 'Man has no future if could not stay away from alcohol on marriage day'

Representative image | Photo: Pixabay/veerchudasama007

Unnao: A bride in the Safipur area of Unnao refused to marry the groom because he turned up drunk at the wedding.

The girl, who has passed Class 12, was to get married to the man from Kanpur.

When the 'baraat' arrived, the groom staggered onto the stage in an inebriated condition for the garland ceremony.

The bride, seeing his condition, refused to marry him and walked off the stage.

Members of both the families tried to convince her but she refused saying, "What is the future of a man who could not stay away from alcohol on his own marriage day."

The matter reached the police station, where both the parties agreed to return the cash and valuables exchanged during pre-marriage rituals.

Station House Officer Safipur, Avanish Singh said that a mutual settlement has been made between the two sides. "The two sides have agreed to return gifts exchanged between them earlier," he said.