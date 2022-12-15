e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Wedding called off after bride finds groom drunk, says 'Man has no future if could not stay away from alcohol on marriage day'

UP: Wedding called off after bride finds groom drunk, says 'Man has no future if could not stay away from alcohol on marriage day'

The girl, who has passed Class 12, was to get married to the man from Kanpur.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | Photo: Pixabay/veerchudasama007
Follow us on

Unnao: A bride in the Safipur area of Unnao refused to marry the groom because he turned up drunk at the wedding.

The girl, who has passed Class 12, was to get married to the man from Kanpur.

When the 'baraat' arrived, the groom staggered onto the stage in an inebriated condition for the garland ceremony.

The bride, seeing his condition, refused to marry him and walked off the stage.

Members of both the families tried to convince her but she refused saying, "What is the future of a man who could not stay away from alcohol on his own marriage day."

The matter reached the police station, where both the parties agreed to return the cash and valuables exchanged during pre-marriage rituals.

Station House Officer Safipur, Avanish Singh said that a mutual settlement has been made between the two sides. "The two sides have agreed to return gifts exchanged between them earlier," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Kota Suicides: Why student deaths remain a feature of India's coaching hub

Kota Suicides: Why student deaths remain a feature of India's coaching hub

UP: Wedding called off after bride finds groom drunk, says 'Man has no future if could not stay away...

UP: Wedding called off after bride finds groom drunk, says 'Man has no future if could not stay away...

After multiple complaints from passengers, Union Home Secretary to review issue of overcrowding at...

After multiple complaints from passengers, Union Home Secretary to review issue of overcrowding at...

Bihar: Death toll in Chhapra Hooch tragedy rises to 30

Bihar: Death toll in Chhapra Hooch tragedy rises to 30

WATCH: Raghuram Rajan and Rahul Gandhi talk about crypto, stocks and unlocking India's full...

WATCH: Raghuram Rajan and Rahul Gandhi talk about crypto, stocks and unlocking India's full...