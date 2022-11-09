Watch: A girl from Noida was seen sitting on a car's bonnet: Case filed

Twitter | Twitter

A video of a girl who is seen sitting on the bonnet of a Scorpio car from Noida is going viral on the internet.

The video's duration is around 10 seconds which sees the girl sitting on the bonnet of a black Scorpio car that was moving at a very slow speed.

It is said that police are taking further action on this incident and have seized the car as well, which comes under the police station in Sector 24 of Noida.

The date and timing of this incident are currently unknown, and it is reported that the police is taking all necessary actions against the woman who was seen on the bonnet of the car.

Some recent examples where people from Noida have been seen performing stunts on their vehicles

This isn't the first time a video of a girl participating in a stunt over a wheel going viral on the internet. In the last few months many such cases have been reported. Such incidents and stunts can lead to harmful circumstances and major accidents.

In the month of May, a boy was seen recreating a bike stunt from Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana movie. The video of him performing the stunt went viral on the Internet.

Around the same week, another bike stunt incident came in the spotlight, in which a man named Vikas and another named Suraj were booked for performing serious stunts.

बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट करने वाले युवक विकास तथा वीडियो बनाने वाले उसके 02 साथियों (गौरव, सूरज) को थाना सेक्टर-63 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर स्टंट में प्रयुक्त बाइक को सीज किया गया।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/d94nvcfK01 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 28, 2022

Latter in the same month, a man was booked for recreating the 'Ajay Devan' styled standing on the moving SUVs on a road.

The 21-year-old (at that time) Rajiv was arrested by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police station.

गाड़ियों व बाइक पर खतरनाक स्टंट करने वाले युवक को थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर स्टंट में प्रयुक्त वाहनों को सीज किया गया।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/92yYu33O45 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 22, 2022