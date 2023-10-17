Shinchan Meme Showing The Cartoon Character Flaunting His Look From 75 Days Hard Challenge Leaves Netizens In Splits

The Childhood days of 90s kids would have been incomplete without Crayon Shin-chan and his mischievous activities. The cartoon which was enjoyed by many kids, and even today watched by people for fun has always been a part of memes.

The notorious behaviour and the cheesy dialogues of the young reel character have never failed to impress kids and influence viewers, leaving parents at times worried. However, in a recent Instagram post, Shinchan was seen sharing a picture from his fitness routine. The meme showed how the cartoon character would appear if he accepted the fitness trend - 75 Days Hard Challenge.

Check picture below

Meme post goes viral; netizens react

The picture was posted on Instagram with the caption, "Shinchan accepted 75 days hard challenge." Being shared online earlier this month, the post attracted thousands of likes on the content-sharing site leaving netizens in laughter. They were impressed to see Shinchan flaunting his abs and biceps in the click. The comments section saw many replies by fans who praised his weight management goals along with taking a dig into his unaffected chubby face. "Still wasn't able to burn face fat," said one user, while another added, "Shinchan oooo kya lag raha hai (What a look, Shinchan)"

75 days hard challenge

Meanwhile, the challenge was launched by an influencer named Andy Frisella to build mental toughness and focus on working out for self-improvement and wellness. The idea resurfaced in the minds of people after PM Modi was seen discussing it with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria during the cleanliness drive conducted as part of the 'Swacchata Hi Seva' campaign this October.

