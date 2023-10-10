 UP News: Woman Creates Dance Reel At Ayodhya's Ram Ki Paidi Ghat; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral
While devotees visit the site for a holy dip, this woman chose to film reels there. She grooved to the Bobby Deol-Rani Mukerji beat 'Jeevan Mein Jaane Jaana' and her reel has gone viral on social media.

Updated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
A video of a woman dancing in a holy pond at Ayodhya has surfaced online and raised eyebrows. The lady was seen displaying sensual dance moves at Ram Ki Paidi ghat located on the bank of river Saryu. While devotees visit the site for a holy dip, this woman chose to film reels there. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral

She grooved to the Bobby Deol-Rani Mukerji beat 'Jeevan Mein Jaane Jaana' and her reel has gone viral on social media. The video opened with the woman doing a hair flip and splashing water, followed by her flirty dance steps to the Bollywood song.

Police respond

Ayodhya police replied to the viral video on X and informed that necessary action is underway. They suggested that an investigation will be initiated.

Similar incident in the past

Earlier this year, in June, a similar incident was reported from Ayodhya's Saryu River ghat. A video showing a girl grooving to the song Paani Mein Aag Lagani Hai' caught the attention of netizens and led to an uproar. Police took cognisance of the matter and reminded people that it is unacceptable to create inappropriate reels at religious and worship sites.

