UP News: Woman Dances On 'Paani Mein Aag Lagani Hai' At Ayodhya's Saryu River Ghat; Police Takes Action After Video Goes Viral

Dancing videos on Instagram are a trend nowadays. From dancing at weddings to railway platforms and even metros, the social media trend has led to quite some uproar from the public and the authorities. In the latest news, a video of a girl dancing at Saryu River Ghat has gone viral on social media.

The viral video was posted by Mahesh Kumar Srivastava on Twitter, with a caption that said, "In Ayodhya, devotees coming from far and wide experience the purity by bathing and meditating in the water stream of the Saryu river flowing on Ram's foot. @ayodhya_police @Uppolice @igrangeayodhya Sir! Kindly note the instructions for action."

In the video, one can see that the girl dances in the river on the song 'Panni Mein Aag lagani hai' while the others look at her in the background.

Though the date of the video is unknown, the Ayodhya Police have replied to the tweet, saying, "In-charge Inspector Kotwali Ayodhya was directed to take necessary action as per rules."

प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली अयोध्या को नियमानुसार आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — AYODHYA POLICE (@ayodhya_police) June 26, 2023

The Twitter user later marked the video as private, claiming that it offended his religious sensibilities and that such dancing shouldn't be allowed in places of worship.