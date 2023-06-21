 WATCH: Netizens Edit 'Naatu Naatu' Dance Video With PM Modi & Elon Musk After 'I Am A Fan' Statement By Tesla CEO Goes Viral
WATCH: Netizens Edit 'Naatu Naatu' Dance Video With PM Modi & Elon Musk After 'I Am A Fan' Statement By Tesla CEO Goes Viral

WATCH: Netizens Edit 'Naatu Naatu' Dance Video With PM Modi & Elon Musk After 'I Am A Fan' Statement By Tesla CEO Goes Viral

The dance video has surfaced online and gone viral amusing netizens after the latter expressed his respect and admiration for PM Modi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
What's trending on the internet today? The answer to this search is purportedly none other than an edited video from RRR's Naatu Naatu which shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking his leg with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The dance video has surfaced online and gone viral amusing netizens after the latter expressed his respect and admiration for PM Modi.

WATCH VIDEO

Viral Video Wins Hearts of Netizens

One of the Twitter fans believed to be a fan of the film RRR edited the Oscar-winning song starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR with PM Modi and Elon Musk. The video was then shared with the quirky caption: "When Legends Meet"

In no time, the dance reel went viral on the microblogging site and won the hearts of netizens. It attracted thousands of views and likes. Laughter emojis flooded the reply section.

Elon Musk-PM Modi meet in New York 

When Elon Musk met the Indian PM during his recent three-day US tour, he said that he is a fan of Modi. "I can say he (Modi) really wants to do the right things for India. He wants to be open, supportive of new companies and at the same time ensures that it accrues to India's advantage which is... which is obviously that's the job I'm saying. I am a fan of Modi," Musk remarked while speaking on PM Modi's leadership role in making technology inclusive so that digital infrastructure can be created.

