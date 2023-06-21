PM Modi Tweets 'Great Meeting You Elon Musk', Tesla CEO Says 'Honour To Meet Again'

PM Narendra Modi meets Elon Musk | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday morning, tweeted about the meeting and said, "Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality." Musk, who was all praise for PM Modi after meeting the Indian Prime Minister, replied saying, "It was an honor to meet again."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Talking to the press after meeting PM Narendra Modi, Musk said, "I am planning to visit India next year. I am confident that Tesla will be in India and we will do so as soon as humanly possible. I would like to thank PM Modi for his support and hopefully, we will be able to announce something in the future. It is quite likely there will be a significant investment in India. It was an excellent conversation with the Prime Minister."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking on the recent controversy after ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's comment that the Indian government had asked for taking down accounts related to the farmers' protest, Musk said that local laws must be followed by companies. "Twitter does not have a choice but to obey local governments. If we don't obey local government laws, we will get shut down so the best we can do is to work close to the law in any given country, it is impossible for us to do more than that. We will do our best to provide free speech that is possible under the law," said Musk.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The meeting between PM Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the comments that followed was followed closely in India. "What Elon Musk said, reveals a lot about India's leadership and PM. Big personalities across the world are also praising PM Modi now. PM Modi's US visit has just begun, and a lot of things are going to take place. It is going to be a historic moment," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Calling himself a fan of PM Modi, Musk also noted that the Prime Minister visited a Tesla factory in California many years ago. The Prime Minister had previously met with Musk in 2015 during a visit to Tesla Motors factory in Freemont, California, reported ANI.

Read Also PM Modi Lands In US For His First State Visit