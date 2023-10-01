'Swachh And Swasth Bharat': PM Modi Participates In Cleanliness Drive With Fitness Influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya (Watch)

'Swachh And Swasth Bharat': PM Modi Participates In Swacch Bharat Mission For Promoting Cleanliness (Watch) |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, embodying the spirit of cleanliness and well-being, actively engaged in the Swacch Bharat Mission alongside wrestler and fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya. Through a video shared on X, PM Modi emphasized the blend of cleanliness, fitness, and well-being, epitomizing the essence of a 'Swachh and Swasth Bharat.'

Political Leaders Unite for the Cause

Political leaders nationwide rallied behind PM Modi's call for cleanliness, uniting in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the 'Shramdaan for Cleanliness' program in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, while Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla supported the cause in Rajasthan's Kota.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in the 'Shramdaan for cleanliness' program under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/cNsQXZlHUO — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2023

BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi actively partook in a cleanliness campaign near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, illustrating a collective commitment to the cause.

Participating in Swachhata Abhiyan under #SwachhataHiSeva campaign in New Delhi. https://t.co/CWGbu3XFi8 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 1, 2023

Gandhi Jayanti: A National Call To Action

A day before the revered occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, citizens were urged to unite under the campaign 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' at 10 am today (Oct 1), aligning with Mahatma Gandhi's vision for a clean India. This initiative, integrated into the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, symbolises the nation's dedication to cleanliness.

Embracing PM @narendramodi's Vision: "A Swachh Bharat is a Shared Responsibility."



Join us with Men in Blue at 10 AM on October 1st as we illuminate his steadfast dream. Visit https://t.co/UFNXoGJiYS, share your photo with the hastag #SwachhBharat, and rejoice in our dedication… pic.twitter.com/YB0OUouT65 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 30, 2023

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur participates in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign at Baba Balak Nath Temple complex in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/uXbtUNzuiq — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2023

Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0: A Vision for Urban India

In 2021, PM Modi extended the mission's impact with the introduction of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0. Launched on October 1, this initiative spans five years, aiming to transform all Indian cities into 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure' entities. PM Modi's vision, rooted in cleanliness, fitness, and well-being, propels India towards a healthier, cleaner future.

9 years of #SwachhBharatAbhiyan!



It all started when PM @narendramodi began this cleanliness movement on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. The participation of crores of citizens has made it a mass movement. #SwachhataHiSeva pic.twitter.com/V2Y2wh3F0H — Swachh Bharat Urban (@SwachhBharatGov) October 1, 2023

