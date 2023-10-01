Swachhata Hi Seva: Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Union Mins Participate In Cleanliness Drive Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti (See Pics)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
In a recent broadcast of "Mann Ki Baat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on all citizens of the country to participate in an "hour of voluntary service for cleanliness" on October 1. He emphasized that this effort would be a tribute, known as "Swachhanjali," to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was seen actively involved in a cleanliness campaign in Ahmedabad.
ANI
BJP chief JP Nadda also joined the drive in Delhi's Jhandewalan area, wielding a broom to support the cause.
Twitter/JP Nadda
In pic: BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi participate in 'Swacchta Abhiyan' (cleanliness drive) in Delhi.
Twitter/JP Nadda
In pic: Plog Run 2023 with Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public, Ashwini K Choubey, from JLN Stadium, New Delhi as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign and ongoing Seva Pakhwada.
Twitter/Meenakashi Lekhi
“‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ is not a slogan it is a guiding principle for nation building. Let us all do our bit - Small Acts make Big Impacts!” tweeted Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi
Twitter/Meenakashi Lekhi
"मा. प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के आहवान पर आज #SwachhataHiSeva के अन्तर्गत राजवाड़ा पर सफाई कार्य किया....," tweeted MP, Shankar Lalwani.
Twitter/Shankar Lalwani
In pic: Cleanliness drive was carried out under the aegis of ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ at CISF Unit BARC Mumbai, ASG Bagdogra, ASG Kolkata and CISF Unit DHEP Doyang.
Twitter/@CISFHQrs
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced that various organizations, including NGOs, market associations, self-help groups, faith-based groups, trade bodies, and private sector companies, actively participated in the "shramdaan" initiative.
Twitter/@CISFHQrs
They volunteered their efforts in over 22,000 market areas, 10,000 water bodies, 7,000 bus stands/toll plazas, 1,000 cow shelters (gaushalas), 300 zoos and wildlife areas, as well as several other locations across rural and urban India.
Twitter/Doordarshan National
In pic: Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari takes part in #cleanliness activities near Air Headquarters-Vayu Bhawan in New Delhi.
Twitter/Doordarshan National
In pic: Sand sculpture by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik for the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2023' campaign at Puri Beach in Odisha.
ANI
Thanks For Reading!