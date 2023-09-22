BMC Launches 'Swachh Mumbai Prabodhan Abhiyan' to Enhance Toilet Cleaning & Community Engagement | File Photo

Mumbai: After the direction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has emphasised the cleaning of toilets in Mumbai. As of today, BMC has sterilized 8105 public toilets. Employees of the Solid Waste Management department clean Mumbai's toilets 5 to 6 times.

A few days ago, CM Shinde directed BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal to pay special attention to cleaning slum areas and public toilets. Accordingly, a special campaign named 'Swachh Mumbai Prabodhan Abhiyan' is being implemented in Mumbai. Fogging is also being done to stop the mosquito menace in Mumbai.

Aim of the campaign

The aim of the campaign is to involve local slum dwellers and instill discipline among them. BMC Commissioner has also appealed to citizens to take part in this campaign as their own.

Chanda Jadhav, DCP of Solid Waste, said, 'In the cleanliness campaign, sweepers are deployed in every alley and slum. Garbage bins have been installed in every zone. 'Swachhata Doots' have warned people not to throw garbage in drains, otherwise, penalties will be imposed on them. Besides that, BMC has cleaned 8105 public toilets and appealed to citizens to register complaints at their ward offices. BMC employees are also distributing pamphlets in every ward to create awareness among the people. BMC is also enlisting the help of college students to raise awareness through street plays and rallies. BMC has also appealed to shopkeepers not to use plastic bags.