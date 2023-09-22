NCC Limited And J. Kumar Infra Projects Secures ₹6,301.08 Cr Contract From BMC | Image: NCC Ltd (Representative)

NCC Limited on Friday through an exchange filing informed that the Joint Venture (JV) formed between the Company and J. Kumar Infra Projects Limited (JKIL) has been awarded the contract relating to “Design, Construction and Operation of twin tunnel from Film City Goregaon to Khindipada (Amar nagar) Mulund including box tunnel at Film City, Electrical, Mechanical and associated works” by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) vide LOA on September 21, 2023.

The sharing ratio of the parties in the JV is NCC (51 percent) & JKIL (49 perecnt). The value of the contract awarded is Rs 6,301.08 Crores (net of GST) and in terms of the contract conditions the project will be executed by a Special Purpose Vehicle to be formed for this purpose.

The share of works to be executed by NCC works out to Rs 3,213.55 Crores approximately. The duration of the Project is 5 years and O&M is for 10 years.

NCC Limited shares

The shares of NCC Limited on Friday at 12:33 pm IST were at Rs 150.60, up by 0.77 percent.

