 Suzlon Secures An Order Of 29.4 MW From BrightNight
Suzlon Secures An Order Of 29.4 MW From BrightNight

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Suzlon Secures An Order Of 29.4 MW From BrightNight | File Photo

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, on Friday announced a new order win for the development of a 29.4 MW of wind installed capacity for 100 MW co‐located wind‐solar hybrid project of BrightNight, a global renewable power producer. Suzlon will install 14 units of their S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each at Osmanabad in Maharashtra, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The project is expected to be commissioned in phases, beginning in April 2024.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will also offer post‐commissioning operation and maintenance services.  

“We are happy to announce our first order with ‘BrightNight’, a global renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) with a rapidly growing footprint in India. We take pride in our esteemed customers who have demonstrated their faith in our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the wind energy value chain. This order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our technology and service solutions," said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

BrightNight is a global, independent power producer with a 38 GW portfolio. It’s India operations are led by Sajay K V, CEO, and Naveen Khandelwal, COO & CFO, where it is developing a large portfolio of multi‐tech, hybrid, dispatchable renewable projects across country. It recently announced a USD 250 million partnership with ACEN, an Ayala group company, for accelerating and expanding its portfolio of projects in India. This 100 MW co‐located wind‐solar hybrid plant specially designed to meet the greening and energy savings requirements for C&I customers of Maharashtra. Wind‐solar configuration is optimized for every customer, enabling them to achieve up to 80% of greening of their overall consumption.

“At BrightNight, we share a common purpose to shape a more sustainable future by generating clean energy for our customers to help them achieve clean energy goals. Our wind‐solar hybrid and RTC solutions are how we deliver on that commitment. We are delighted to partner with Suzlon, a leading renewable energy solutions provider with reliable technology and a great track record in India. Suzlon’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is reflected in their ‘Made‐in‐India’ products that support our projects,”Sajay K V, Chief Executive Officer, BrightNight ‐ India.

