 India-EU FTA & Prospective US Trade Deal To Bolster Exports In Medium Term: RBI Governor
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that the recently concluded India-EU FTA, the prospective India-US trade deal, and other agreements will support exports over the medium term. However, geopolitical tensions, global financial volatility, and shifting trade patterns pose risks. Domestic growth in 2026-27 will be driven by sustained private consumption and rural and urban demand recovery.

IANSUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The recently concluded India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) and the prospective India-US trade deal, along with several other trade agreements, will support exports over the medium-term, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday. Services exports should remain resilient, he said during the RBI MPC meeting which kept the key policy rate unchanged. However, “the spillovers emanating from geopolitical tensions, volatility in international financial markets and shifting trade patterns pose risks to the outlook,” the RBI Governor added.

On the demand side, the momentum in private consumption is expected to sustain in 2026-27. Rural demand remains steady, with improving agricultural activity and rural labour market conditions. “Recovery in urban consumption should further strengthen with continued support from GST rationalisation and monetary easing. High-capacity utilisation, accelerating bank credit, conducive financial conditions, and government’s continued emphasis on infrastructure should give an impetus to investment activity,” said Malhotra.

