 Siemens New Orders Rise 19% To ₹4,829 Crore, Q3 Revenue Grows 14% To ₹3,831 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSiemens New Orders Rise 19% To ₹4,829 Crore, Q3 Revenue Grows 14% To ₹3,831 Crore

Siemens New Orders Rise 19% To ₹4,829 Crore, Q3 Revenue Grows 14% To ₹3,831 Crore

Siemens Limited reported a 55 percent drop in Q3 profit to Rs 278 crore, mainly due to a Rs 74 crore labour-related cost. Revenue rose 14 percent to Rs 3,831 crore. The company saw strong new orders, but higher expenses and forex losses affected profit. Nine-month revenue reached Rs 20,228 crore.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Siemens Limited reported a 55 percent drop in Q3 profit to Rs 278 crore. | Image: Siemens (Representative)

Mumbai: Siemens Limited made Rs 3,831 crore in revenue from October to December 2025 (Q3 FY26). This is 14 percent more than Rs 3,360 crore it earned in the same quarter last year. However, profit dropped 55 percent to Rs 278 crore, compared to Rs 615 crore last year. The reason: the company had to spend Rs 74 crore extra due to changes in India’s labour laws.

Revenue higher than last year, but lower than last quarter

Compared to the previous quarter (Q2), Siemens earned less. Revenue fell from Rs 4,900 crore in Q2 to Rs 3,831 crore in Q3. Profit also came down from Rs 485 crore to Rs 278 crore. Total expenses also fell to Rs 3,486 crore from Rs 4,364 crore, but it was still higher than a year ago.

Special labour cost hits profit

FPJ Shorts
Karisma Kapoor's 'Bridgerton Vibes' At Dubai Event Is As Dreamy As Her Off-Shoulder Gown-Check Pics
Karisma Kapoor's 'Bridgerton Vibes' At Dubai Event Is As Dreamy As Her Off-Shoulder Gown-Check Pics
Mumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets
Mumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets
MRF Profit Jumps 121% To ₹679 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises To ₹7,934 Crore
MRF Profit Jumps 121% To ₹679 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises To ₹7,934 Crore
AAP Leader Killing: CCTV Captures Exact Moment When Masked Man Wearing Black Hoodie Opened Fire on Lucky Oberoi
AAP Leader Killing: CCTV Captures Exact Moment When Masked Man Wearing Black Hoodie Opened Fire on Lucky Oberoi

Siemens had to set aside Rs 74 crore due to new labour rules in India. This one-time cost pulled down profit. Also, the company faced losses due to changes in currency rates, especially in its Mobility business. Material costs were also higher in its Digital Industries segment.

Company gets strong new orders

Even though profit dropped, Siemens received new orders worth Rs 4,829 crore in the quarter, which is 19 percent more than last year. The company’s total order book now stands at Rs 43,004 crore. CEO Sunil Mathur said they are staying focused on delivering projects well despite challenges in the global and Indian markets.

Nine-month view: Revenue up, profit down

From April to December 2025 (9 months), Siemens earned Rs 20,228 crore in revenue-a big jump from Rs 15,145 crore in the same period last year. But profit fell to Rs 2,384 crore from Rs 2,718 crore because of the special labour cost and currency losses. Siemens remains positive about its future orders and ongoing projects.

Disclaimer: This news article is based on Siemens Limited’s unaudited financial results for Q3 FY26. All financial data has been cross-verified from official disclosures without any forward-looking statements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MRF Profit Jumps 121% To ₹679 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises To ₹7,934 Crore
MRF Profit Jumps 121% To ₹679 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises To ₹7,934 Crore
Greaves Cotton Q3 Net Profit Jumps To ₹33.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 11% Sequentially To ₹584 Crore
Greaves Cotton Q3 Net Profit Jumps To ₹33.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 11% Sequentially To ₹584 Crore
Siemens New Orders Rise 19% To ₹4,829 Crore, Q3 Revenue Grows 14% To ₹3,831 Crore
Siemens New Orders Rise 19% To ₹4,829 Crore, Q3 Revenue Grows 14% To ₹3,831 Crore
India-EU FTA & Prospective US Trade Deal To Bolster Exports In Medium Term: RBI Governor
India-EU FTA & Prospective US Trade Deal To Bolster Exports In Medium Term: RBI Governor
RBI Proposes Allowing Banks To Lend To REITs With Prudential Safeguards To Boost Real Estate...
RBI Proposes Allowing Banks To Lend To REITs With Prudential Safeguards To Boost Real Estate...