 Greaves Cotton Q3 Net Profit Jumps To ₹33.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 11% Sequentially To ₹584 Crore
Greaves Cotton Ltd reported a 129.5 percent sequential surge in standalone net profit to Rupees 33.5 crore for Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations climbed 10.7 percent to Rupees 583.5 crore. The company posted Rupees 14.6 crore profit in Q2 and Rupees 13.6 crore in Q1. The latest quarterly profit declined 6.2 percent year-on-year, although topline performance strengthened across quarters.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Greaves Cotton’s Q3 FY26 results showcased solid revenue growth and a turnaround in profitability on a sequential basis. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 583.5 crore in Q3, from Rupees 527.3 crore in Q2 and Rupees 487.6 crore in Q1. Net profit bounced back sharply to Rupees 33.5 crore in Q3, up from Rupees 14.6 crore in Q2 and Rupees 16.9 crore in Q1, even as it marginally trailed Rupees 35.7 crore recorded a year earlier in Q3 FY25. The strong revenue run was underpinned by demand recovery and better product mix.

Sequential growth builds:

Operating income improved 10.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, while total expenses increased modestly by 6.6 percent to Rupees 558 crore, supporting margin expansion. Total income stood at Rupees 608.6 crore, up from Rupees 540.4 crore in Q2. The sharp rise in profit was also aided by a relatively stable cost base and operational leverage. The basic and diluted EPS improved to Rupees 0.52, more than double the Rupees 0.23 reported in Q2.

Nine-month performance:

For 9M FY26, revenue from operations rose 7.9 percent to Rupees 1,598.4 crore compared to Rupees 1,481.5 crore in the same period last year. However, net profit for the nine months declined to Rupees 65 crore from Rupees 70.4 crore in 9M FY25. EPS for the period stood at Rupees 1.01, slightly lower than Rupees 1.10 a year earlier. The company maintained a steady growth trajectory, though full-year momentum will hinge on Q4 delivery.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Greaves Cotton. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.

