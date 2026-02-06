Greaves Cotton Q3 Net Profit Jumps To ₹33.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 11% Sequentially To ₹584 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: Greaves Cotton’s Q3 FY26 results showcased solid revenue growth and a turnaround in profitability on a sequential basis. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 583.5 crore in Q3, from Rupees 527.3 crore in Q2 and Rupees 487.6 crore in Q1. Net profit bounced back sharply to Rupees 33.5 crore in Q3, up from Rupees 14.6 crore in Q2 and Rupees 16.9 crore in Q1, even as it marginally trailed Rupees 35.7 crore recorded a year earlier in Q3 FY25. The strong revenue run was underpinned by demand recovery and better product mix.

📊 Greaves Cotton Q3 2025 Results: Revenue & Profit Insights | MCap 3,872.21 Cr



• Standalone revenue from operations for Q3 2025: ₹574.81 crore

• Standalone net profit: ₹43.10 crore

• Consolidated revenue from operations for Q3 2025: ₹875.47 crore

• Consolidated net… pic.twitter.com/oftE58hPfJ — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) February 6, 2026

Sequential growth builds:

Operating income improved 10.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, while total expenses increased modestly by 6.6 percent to Rupees 558 crore, supporting margin expansion. Total income stood at Rupees 608.6 crore, up from Rupees 540.4 crore in Q2. The sharp rise in profit was also aided by a relatively stable cost base and operational leverage. The basic and diluted EPS improved to Rupees 0.52, more than double the Rupees 0.23 reported in Q2.

Nine-month performance:

For 9M FY26, revenue from operations rose 7.9 percent to Rupees 1,598.4 crore compared to Rupees 1,481.5 crore in the same period last year. However, net profit for the nine months declined to Rupees 65 crore from Rupees 70.4 crore in 9M FY25. EPS for the period stood at Rupees 1.01, slightly lower than Rupees 1.10 a year earlier. The company maintained a steady growth trajectory, though full-year momentum will hinge on Q4 delivery.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Greaves Cotton. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.