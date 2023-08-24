Suzlon Secures New Order Of 31.5 MW From Integrum Energy Infrastructure | File Photo

Suzlon Group, a renewable energy solutions provider, on Thursday announced a new order win for the development of a 31.5 MW wind power project for Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited, through an exchange filing.

Suzlon will install 15 units of their S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The project is expected to be commissioned in May 2024.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, the company will offer post‐commissioning operation and maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said, “We are delighted to announce our second order with Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited. Suzlon takes pride when valued customers like Integrum Energy, one of India’s fast‐growing renewable energy Project Management companies trusts us with a repeat order. They have demonstrated their faith in our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the wind energy value chain. The Power generated from this project will be used for captive consumption, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. Suzlon is committed to building a sustainable India by powering the domestic economy with green energy.”

Anand Lahoti, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited said, “At Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Limited, we are committed to shaping a sustainable and carbon neutral India. We are delighted to partner with Suzlon, a leading renewable energy solutions provider with reliable technology and a great track record in India. Suzlon’s ‘Made‐in‐India’ products which complement our ideology of supporting ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. We look forward to creating many landmark renewable energy projects in the future with a focus on increasing adoption of renewable energy in India.”

Every Suzlon turbine ranging over 80%‐90% on domestic content and manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.